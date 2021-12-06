Georgia Ann Sury, 103, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2021 in Needville, Texas. She was born June 19, 1918 in Needville, Texas to Joseph and Mary Kovar. She was married 65 years to Arnold J. Sury before his death in 2005.
Georgia was a life-long member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Altar Society, and K.J.Z.T. Her faith was strong and evident by the Christian life she led, including a daily ritual of prayer, especially the rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet. She had a sharp mind and a witty personality. She enjoyed playing dominoes and bingo. She was known for the many quilts she made and her cooking and baking, especially kolaches, strudels, and bread. She cherished life and family and will be greatly missed.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband, Arnold, and son-in-law John A. Nesvadba. Survivors include 7 children: Jim Sury and wife Margaret, Robert Sury and wife Kathryn, Genevieve Batchelor and husband Jamie, Thomas Sury and wife Lynn, Kathy Fojtik and husband C.D., Donald Sury and wife Patricia, and Jerome Sury and wife Joyce. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Ann Bergen(Chris), Rodney Sury, Lori Richard(John), Craig Sury (Gwynne), Jacqueline Beane, Jennifer Wray, Dana Maresh(Derek), Gene Sury (Erica), Aaron Fojtik (Jennifer), Amy Slater, Michael Sury(Tammy), Chris Sury(Shelley), Jeremy Sury (Kori), Chad Sury(Stephanie), and Cheryl Wheeler. Other survivors include 33 great-grandchildren as well as many other relatives and friends.
A funeral mass will be celebrated by Rev. Marty Pham at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville, Texas on Thursday, December 9th , at 10:30 am. Visitation will begin at 9 am in the Church with a Rosary at 10 am. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
