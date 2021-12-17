Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will host a special workshop for aspiring writers, “Revision-uary: A Novel-Editing Workshop,” on Thursdays, January 6 and 27, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, in Room 2C of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
This 2-part, hands-on workshop for writers will cover tips and tricks for pruning a draft into a polished novel. An extension of the library’s monthly Story Spinner’s Writing Club, this workshop will include a round-table discussion where participants can ask questions and bounce ideas off each other.
Part 1 of the workshop will take place on January 6. After sharing introductions and goals, participants will hear tips for the revision phase of novel-writing, share aloud up to two pages of their works, and establish goals to work toward for Part 2 of the workshop.
Part 2 of the workshop will take place on January 27. Participants will share updates on the goals they set for themselves and establish new goals that they would like to attain next. Everyone will have an opportunity to share aloud up to two polished pages of their work.
The workshop is suitable for adults and teens aged 14 and up.
The next Story Spinner’s Writing Club meeting will take place on Thursday, January 20, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, in Room 2C. The topic for the month is “Flashbacks.”
The programs are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-342-4455, or by visiting the library.
