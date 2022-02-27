The family of George Brieno Jr. is saddened to announce the passing of their beloved George, on Wednesday, February 23rd. Family and friends are invited to share their memories and pay their last respects during Visitation.
Visitation is on Wednesday, March 2nd from 3pm to 7pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Houston, Tx.
To plant a tree in memory of George Brieno, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.