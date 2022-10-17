George Allen Michalec Sr.

10/03/1953 – 10/12/2022
George Michalec Sr. of Fairchilds TX., graced this Earth for sixty-nine years and nine days before being called home to reside with our father God in glory on October 12, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents Odell Joseph Michalec and Gertrude Cecilia Michalec.
Also preceding him in death are his beautiful wife Yolanda Michalec and his gracious daughter Morgan Taylor Michalec –
He leaves behind his children, son George Michalec Jr. and his girlfriend Jennifer Santiago, grandsons, George Michalec III and Tim Santiago, daughter Kori Pesek and her husband Ryan along with granddaughters Evelynn Jane Pesek and Juliette Morgan Pesek, son Mason Michalec, and stepson Joshua Michalec and his girlfriend Rebecca Davis.
He is also survived by his sister, Marie Armstrong and her children, Tami McCool and James Armstrong. Finally, his beloved lapdog who he so affectionately named “Peechku.”
Born in Richmond TX., George was raised in Fairchilds; attended school in Needville and was a proud graduate of Needville High School, Class of 1972.
He joined the Army in August of 1973 and served honorably until 1977. Much of that time was in military intelligence while attached to HQ Allied Land Forces Southwestern Europe, Ismir, Turkey.
Upon his discharge, George went to work as a Surveyor for Henry Stienkamp Inc. until 1990.
Later that year he would join Nalco and retire as a Production Supervisor with 25 years of service.
He wasn’t done there! Upon retiring, he took up surveying again.
This time with K&M Surveying, LLC., where he stayed on for about three years or so. He was an extremely hard-working individual who rarely missed a day of work, and certainly could not stand to
George was also a talented musician and could play bass, rhythm, and lead guitar.
At a young age he could be found sitting in with local polka bands or in jam sessions with his cousins throughout various dance halls or beer joints.
He played in several bands in his journey including Kutty, and the Country Guys, Boudreaux, and the Crawdads and then The Texas Strings.
Later in life he was satisfied just to pick and grin with whomever would pick up an instrument and jam.
He spoke through music and music spoke through him. One of his favorite songs, “Long-haired Country Boy,” by Charlie Daniels, very well could have been written about him.
Everywhere he went, someone always knew George.
His laid-back easygoing demeanor gained him infinite friendships and acquaintances through the years.
He was quick witted in conversation and his laughter was infectious.
In his later years you could find him in his oasis, sitting in his garage enjoying an old western or out taking a ride with his late friend Royce.
He often reminisced about older times with friends and family, often passing along wisdom.
He loved to talk of food and his travels.
Always looking to live his best life in harmony with the world around him.
He loved, laughed, and lived to the fullest and he will be missed tremendously by all who loved him.
Visitation will be held starting at 5:00 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
