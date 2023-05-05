Gene Raymond Matula was born on the family farm in Damon, Texas, on July 19, 1938. He died May 2, 2023, in West Columbia, TX.
He grew up hunting and fishing. After graduating from Needville High School in 1956, he joined the Army, which took him to Arkansas, Colorado, and Germany. He returned to Needville to marry Sandra Danklefs in 1959; they were married until her death in 1991.
Gene worked for many years with the Fort Bend Drainage District until going to work for DOW Chemical, from where he retired in 1997. He enjoyed a long, wonderful retirement hunting and fishing with his brothers and his nephew Lee Matula.
The family would like to thank Kelli Lamenza for her care and conversations with Dad. Thank you to Elaine Matula for all the Sunday meals, and finally, thanks to Allen Wachtel for the care given to Dad 24/7 the last week of his life.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Matula and Grace Hurta Matula; wife, Sandra Danklefs Matula; son, David Matula; and brother, Gary Matula.
Survivors include daughter, Dana Wachtel (Allen); daughter-in-law, Lisa Matula; grand daughters, Cally Whitt (Zach) and Elyssa Wachtel; grandson, Edward “Tres” Wachtel; great grandchildren, Derrich, Nolan, and Wimberly; brother, Bud Matula (Elaine); and sister, Peggy Snelgrove (Vernon).
Condolence messages may be written for the Matula family at www.garmanycarden.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.