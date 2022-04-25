Gary Wayne Luksa, 74, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on April 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on May 30, 1947 in Houston, Texas to Julius J. and Elsie V. Luksa. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Witco Chemical (now known as Akzo Nobel). This loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend will be missed.
Survivors include his wife, Janis M. Luksa; brother, Jim Luksa; sister, Kathy Warren; daughter, Stephanie Stage of Houston, Texas and her children, Erik Wayne Stage of Rosenberg, Texas and Aubry Kent; daughter, Jana Lavender (Howard) of Sweeny, Texas and their children, Trey Lavender (Kori) of Sweeny, Texas, Kyle Lavender (Sidney) of Bear Valley, Colorado, Hannah Lavender (Donnie) of West Columbia, Texas, and Jacob Lavender (Bekah) of Sweeny, Texas.
Gary was the proud “G-Paw” to great grandchildren, Emmorie, Eva and Evette Lavender.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial with military honors to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers will include Erik W. Stage, Jacob Lavender, Kyle Lavender, Trey Lavender, Jason Luksa and Kevin Morgan.
Honorary pallbearers will include Jim Luksa and Howard Lavender, Jr.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
