Gary Hurta, 76, passed away peacefully on October 15th, 2022, after his battle with lung cancer and other medical complications.
Gary was born in Snodland, England on March 21, 1946, to Eunice and LeeRoy Hurta. He arrived in Texas in July of that same year. He attended Needville High School where he participated in every sport he could. He was President of his Senior class, voted Outstanding Athlete, Mr. NHS and Most Likely to Succeed.
He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Plocheck Hurta, in June of 1966. They were blessed with 56 years of happy times together, and most blessed with their daughter, Cheryl Hurta Stein. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son-in-law Patrick Stein and their children, Chance, Julia and Grayson.
The grandkids were his pride and joy, and he would do anything for them. They in return loved him to no end, always living by the motto of “Grandpa can fix anything”, and he could! He attended any and all events that they participated in.
Also survived by his sister Greta Mhire and husband Tom, brothers-in-law (who thought of him as their brother ) Robert Plocheck, Tom Plocheck and wife Marla,
Johnny Plocheck and sisters-in-law Kathy Plocheck Roll, Dianne Plocheck Friedel and husband George. Additionally survived by many nieces who loved their “UG” (Uncle Gary). He is preceded in death by his parents, Joyce’s parents, Ann and Manuel Plocheck, his beloved niece, Sara Plocheck and nephew, Adam Plocheck. Gary also has a large family “across the pond” in England, whom he was able to visit many times.
Gary graduated from the University of Houston in 1972 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. Forty years of his career were spent working in the oilfield equipment manufacturing business. Starting with Vetco Offshore and then Dril-Quip International where he worked for over 30 years retiring as Sr VP of Worldwide Engineering in 2014. During his last few years prior to retirement, he was Dril-Quip’s technical representative during the trial of the BP/Macando incident, and defended Dril-Quip well. (He even had a cameo in the movie!)
He was a member of the American Petroleum Institute’s Standards Committee, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and other committees supporting events benefiting the University of Houston Engineering Department.
For much of his adult life, he enjoyed playing tennis as much as he could.
Gary served on the Board of Directors for the Annual Houston Oilman’s Tennis Tournament for 20 years. The proceeds from these events helped many local charitable organizations.
World War II history and aircraft were a passion for him from early on. He was a member of the Commemorative Air Force - Houston Wing for many years and volunteered at Wings Over Houston annually. Additionally, he and Joyce enjoyed their annual trips to the Reno Air Races.
When Gary wasn’t on the river, traveling, or attending his grandkids’ activities, he could be found at his own slice of heaven on earth, their family ranch in Flatonia, Texas.
Gary was a devoted family man who left us with so many wonderful memories. He will be dearly missed by his entire family, close friends and really anyone that knew him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Warrior’s Weekend (founded by his good friend, Ron Kocian) https://www.warriorsweekend.org/ or St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Needville, Texas https://www.stpaulsneedville.com/.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. The family will receive guests starting at 11:00 a.m.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
