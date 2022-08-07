Gary Dean Ashley, 81, adored husband, father, and “Pa” went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday morning August 3, 2022.
Gary left John Brown Engineering in 1994 due to vision loss. He enjoyed playing the guitar, billiards, horseshoes, and Country & Western dancing. In addition, Gary was a member of a small local band that visited and played for area nursing homes.
Gary is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 60 years, Patsy Ann Martinets Ashley, his sons Patrick Ashley and wife Amanda and Shawn Ashley, and grandchildren Cierra Ashley and Walker Ashley. He is also survived by his loving brother Jimmie Ashley and wife Melba.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Melvo Lee Ashley and Opal Lea McCoy Gregory, his sister Ginger Lamkin and brother Marc Ashley.
Gary’s memorial service is pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.