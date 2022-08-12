Gary Allen Wood was born July 29, 1944, in Sugar Land, Texas, and passed away suddenly at the age of 78 on Friday, August 5, 2022. He was the youngest son of Earl and Sallie B. Wood of Rosenberg, Texas. Both he and his family were long-time members of First Baptist Church of Rosenberg.
He is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Douglas.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Vicki (Oliver) Wood, daughters Wendy Howe and Melissa Walters, his granddaughter Madalyn Wood, his great-grandson Johnathan Wood and his sister Joyce Woods, nephews Chris Wood and Scott Woods and niece Shawna Woods-Schiwitz and many wonderful grand-nieces and nephews that he adored.
Gary attended Lamar Consolidated High School, played first chair trumpet in the band and graduated in 1962. He attended the University of Texas for two years and then enlisted in the Army and served three years in Vietnam as a surgical technician. When he returned home, he married Vicki and finished his education in electrical engineering at the University of Houston. Gary worked as a contract engineer at Houston Lighting & Power, the STP Nuclear plant in Wadsworth and various other coal and nuclear facilities across the country.
He was a devoted and loving father and husband, the “social butterfly” and “people person” of our family. He loved to laugh and tease, loved all kinds of music, loved to dance and had an ongoing love-hate relationship with golf. Gary was an active participant and advocate for The Worship Place Meals on Wheels Ministry. He is missed dearly by his wife and family.
Gary’s Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 11:30 AM at the Garmany & Carden Funeral Chapel, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, Texas 77471. There will be an urn interment with military honors at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Florence, Texas, on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 9:00 AM.
If you would like to make a memorial donation in lieu of flowers, please make your check payable to: Georgetown Meals on Wheels c/o Richard Gruver, Treasurer, 105 Olive Branch, Georgetown, TX 78633.
Condolence messages may be written for the Wood family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.