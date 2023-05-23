Frederick Scott Goerlich of Richmond, TX, 70, died unexpectedly of natural causes on May 19, 2023, at his home on Lake McQueeney in Texas. He was born on March 19, 1953, in Houston, TX, son of Emile Richard Goerlich, and Harriet Hall Goerlich.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Emile Richard Goerlich and Harriet Hall Goerlich.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Frances Goerlich, is his daughter Megan and her husband Scott Petroski of Adkins, TX; two grandchildren Luke and Savannah Petroski; brother Richard Goerlich and wife Kathy; brother Greg Goerlich and wife Jackie; sister Alison Holstein-Brown and husband James Brown; as well as many nieces and cousins.
Scott graduated from St. Thomas High School in Houston, Class of 1971. He then earned his Bachelor’s degree in Forestry from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX. Scott married his beautiful wife, Frances Manuel, in 1986. They celebrated 37 years of marriage in March.
Scott spent his professional career as a home builder; but also was the proud owner of Pine Valley Tree Farm in New Waverly, TX providing hundreds of trees for the greater Houston area. Scott had a green thumb and a love for nature and the outdoors. He took pride in maintaining his tree farm on his property in the country where he could hunt, fish, and invite family and friends to enjoy the slower pace. Scott enjoyed his retired life by meticulously taking care of his beautiful lawn and garden, boating and jet-skiing around Lake McQueeney; and hanging out with his best pup Rowdy. However, Scott most valued spending time with his family, which he made a priority. Scott’s favorite time of all was spent with his grandchildren, Luke and Savannah, who were his pride and joy.
Scott will be remembered for his friendly nature as he never met a stranger, his quick wit and humor, as a hard worker, and most importantly as a family man who was a loving husband, father, Paw Paw, brother, son and friend.
Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond, TX on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Rosary will begin at 10:30 am, followed by Mass at 11:00 am. Private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, 2900 Louisiana Street, Houston, TX 77006, by calling 713-874-6681, or online at www.catholiccharities.org.
