Fred C. Olenick, 81, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at his home in Richmond. He was born March 3, 1942 in Falls City to Peter and Mary Olenick. Fred was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and worked as a Chemical Engineer until his retirement Fred loved cooking, making Chili, jerky, loved crosswords and made knife handles.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Cathey Olenick, 2 sons, Eric Olenick and wife Gayla Byrn, Steven Olenick and wife Tonya, 7 siblings, John Olenick and wife Rita, Alois Olenick, Ben Olenick and wife Jane, Olivia Blanchard and husband Mark, Claude Olenick and wife Yvonne, George Olenick, Sally Jasik, 2 grandchildren, Gabrielle Olenick and Seth Olenick along with a host of other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Davis Greenlawn Funeral home. The family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. until services time in the Chapel.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
