Frank John Heitman Sr., 86, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Sugar Land. He was born October 29, 1936, in Fort Bend County to Henry Louis Heitman and Frances Trojanowski Heitman. Frank was a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Sugar Land and was the foreman of the packing department at Imperial Sugar until his retirement.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Donna Davis and husband James, Susan Meers, Janice Kolojaco, 2 sisters, Josephine Anderson and husband Leon, Peggy Kenvin and husband Ken, brother, Henry Heitman Jr. and wife Helen, sisters-in-law Delores Heitman and Jeanette Heitman, and numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren along with a host of other loving family members and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, son, Frank Heitman Jr., sister, Sophie Rapoza, 2 brothers, Carlos Heitman and Johnny Heitman.
Funeral serviced will be held Monday, July 10, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at Noon on Monday with a Rosary at 1:30 prior to the service in the Chapel.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
