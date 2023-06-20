Frank Brown Jr. went home to be with the Lord on June 15, 2023 at The Crescent Nursing Home in Sugar Land, Texas. He was born on July 30, 1948 at sunrise. Services for Frank will be on Saturday, June 24th, 2023 at 10 a.m. His body will lay in state at 9 a.m. at Little Zion Missiionary Baptist Church, 13230 Battle Road, Kendleton, Tx 77451.
