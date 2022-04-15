Francisco L. Silvas Sr., 87, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 in Houston. He was born October 20, 1934 in Austwell to John C. Silvas and San Juana Lozano Silvas. Frank worked as a Ranch Hand in The Richmond area for many years. He was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Alice Newman Silvas, 9 children, Marguerite Silvas and Tim Lough, Francisco Silvas Jr., Linda Ormsby and husband Kevin, Lucy Gutierrez and husband Reynaldo, Mary Silvas, Eloy Silvas and wife Allison, Janie Arismendez and husband Richard, Dora Silvas, Patricia Quiroga, 17 grandchildren, Simon Gutierrez and wife Dolores, Julio Gutierrez and fiance Letty Ramirez, Michelle Davila, Edward Davila, Robert Luna, Tanya Luna, Marie Luna, Francisco Silvas III and wife Tamika, Richard Arismendez III and wife Cristina, Joshua Arismendez, Paige Marquez and husband Daniel, Marc Silvas, Joe Silvas, Caleb Avila and wife Annaliese, Grace Newman, Crystal Morgan and husband Danny, and Ashely Ukens and spouse Tio, along with many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 7 siblings, daughter, Alice Silvas Jr., granddaughter, Blanca Alicia Vasquez and husband John, and grandson Jakub. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at St. John Fisher Catholic Church in Richmond with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening, April 20, 2022 from 4-8 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
