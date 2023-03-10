Funeral Services for Francisco I. Ramirez, 66, of Needville, Texas will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church 9214 Main St. in Needville, Texas. Burial will follow at Needville Public Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 13, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Mr. Ramirez was born September 20, 1956 in San Pablo GTO, Mexico and he passed away March 7, 2023 in Richmond, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Teodora Ramirez; his sons Richard Licea and Francisco Ramirez, Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife Alicia Flores Yanez; his sons Pablo Ramirez and Javier Ramirez; his brother Juan Ramirez; his sisters Guadalupe, Maria S. and Margarita Ramirez as well as other loving family members and friends.
