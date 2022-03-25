Funeral Services for Francisco “Frank” G. Martinez, 88, of Richmond, Texas will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Fisher Catholic Church 410 Clay Rd. in Richmond, Texas. Burial will follow at San Gabriel Annex Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at St. John Fisher Catholic Church 410 Clay Rd. in Richmond, Texas. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Mr. Martinez was born December 16, 1933, in Waelder, Texas and he passed away March 18, 2022, in Sugar Land, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Atanacio and Ysabel Martinez; his son Ricardo Martinez; his brothers Severo, Pablo and Norberto Martinez; his sisters Tomasa Garcia and Adelfina Enriquez.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years of marriage Margarite S. Martinez; his children Steve Martinez and wife Mary Ann, Randy Martinez, Ray Martinez and wife Marie, Chris Martinez, Amy Martinez, Jaime Martinez; his brother Samuel Martinez; his sisters Severa Quiroga, Aurora Martinez, Audelia Martinez, and Irene Martinez; along with 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; Numerous nieces and nephews as well as other loving family members and friends.
To share memories please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th Street in Rosenberg.
