Frances Tyroch Zipprian, 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 24, 2023, in Houston, Texas. Frances was born in the cotton fields of Milam County, Texas, to Bertha Tyroch Tindell and Bill Tyroch, Jr. on March 14, 1940. She was the middle of three girls. Joining them later were their two brothers, Tommy Turner and Terry Tyroch. Frances attended Tuloso-Midway High School in Corpus Christi, Texas. She married D.G. (Stormy) Zipprian in 1959, and they were married until his death in 1995. She was privileged to be a “stay-at-home mom,” which enabled her to learn things such as baking, sewing, cooking, and working with flowers. In 2005, Frances joined Calvary Baptist Church and the “Golden Heirs” Senior Adult Choir. She loved to sing, and she loved the choir, which traveled to various locations to praise the Lord. When illness prevented her from driving, Frances worked with different crafts, including flower arranging and baking. Her greatest joy came from doing things for her family, friends, church, and Sunday School class. She also made terrific pies for her church and for her son James’s employees. Frances was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, the “Sisters in Christ” Sunday School class, and the VFW of Corsicana, Texas. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was everything to her. She loved them, and her devotion to them was immeasurable. She proudly displayed graduation pictures of her children and grandchildren on her wall, which she called the “Zipprian Hall of Fame.”
After her husband’s death, Frances went to work for Walmart, at first as a cashier and then other positions, but her favorite was the Flower Shop. She eventually to the Produce Department, where her produce knowledge was a help to many customers. When she was forced to retire because of illness, “Ms. Zippy” regretted leaving her many friends there.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband, “Stormy” Zipprian; her parents, William Tyroch and Bertha Tyroch Tindell; her precious stepmother, Adell Tyroch; her brothers, Thomas C. Turner and Terry Tyroch; her sisters, Jean Reeder, Louise Dossey, and Maxine Agnew; her niece, Glenda Gayle Turner; her brothers-in-law, Rockne Zipprian and James H. (Smokey) Zipprian, Jerry Reeder, and Dwight Agnew; sisters-in-law, Jo Ann Stiles and Nancy Zipprian; and great-granddaughter Nicole Brown. She is survived by her sister-in-law Sara Tyroch; five children, Charles Zipprian and wife Katy, Carla Aldrich and husband Roger, James Zipprian, Cary Zipprian and wife Connie, and Carolyn Bradshaw; twelve grandchildren and their spouses; and 19 great-grandchildren, with another on the way.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Calvary Baptist Church in Rosenberg with Pastor Nate Sprinkle officiating. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers are her seven grandsons: Matthew Zipprian, Daniel Zipprian, Chance Zipprian, Andrew Zipprian, Weston Wleczyk, Michael Bradshaw, and L.J. Bradshaw; also, Roger Aldridge, Gilbert Villagrana, Bryan Hollis, and Jonathan Hollis.
Honorary Pall Bearers are Larry and Sandy Howie, Casey and Rae Jean Dubose, Doug and Rhonda Cavender, Annette Horelica, Linda Jones, and all of the Sisters in Christ Sunday School class.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
