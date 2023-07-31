Frances M. Hernandez, 75, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 in Sugar Land, She was born August 21, 1947 in Richmond to Mauricio and Jesusa Meza. Frances was of the Catholic Faith and was a LVN in her younger years.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Victor A. Hernandez Sr., her son, Victor A. Hernandez Jr. and wife Nancy, daughter, Anjelica Hernandez, 4 grandchildren, Alicia Le, Victor A. Hernandez III, Austin Cadengo and Axel Cadengo. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 5. 2023 in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
