Frances DeLuna Rodriguez passed away peacefully at her home in Sugar Land, Texas on February 4, 2023.
Frances was born on June 15, 1953, to Jesus C. DeLuna and Francisca DeLuna.
Frances graduated from Lamar Cons. High School in 1972 earning her cosmetology license. She worked as a hairdresser and owned her own business for several years. She later attended nursing school becoming a Registered Nurse.
Frances is survived by her husband, Daniel Rodriguez, her son John Mendiola and his wife Erin, her son James Mendiola and his wife Paula, her greatest blessing, granddaughter Luna Mia Mendiola; brothers and sisters, David DeLuna and wife Glenda, Mary Esther Morales and husband Ramiro, Carmen Saucedo and husband Luciano, Lydia Calderon, Julie DeLuna and husband Dennis, and Mitchell DeLuna, along with three step-children, Michelle Espitia, Amanda Rodriguez, and Marcus Daniel Rodriguez, mother-in-law Mary P. Rodriguez, numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Frances (known affectionately as Keka, Kiki, and Keeks) was an avid reader, loved to travel, cook for others, organize celebrations, active in church, and was a steadfast provider of care, encouragement, and support to her family and friends.
Frances was pre-deceased by her parents, her brother Jesus “Junito”, nephews, David Carlos DeLuna and Stephen Varela, great-nephew, Alejandro Arriaga, great-great nephew, Julian Eder, and her beloved brother-in-law Tony Calderon.
A memorial service will be held at the Latin American Assembly of God Church, 3102 Ave. N, Rosenberg, Texas 77471 at 11:00am on Saturday, February 11, 2023, with visitation beginning at 10:00am.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.