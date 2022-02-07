Florinda Reyes Cantu, 85 of Rosenberg was born on October 6, 1936 in La Port, Texas to Sixto Reyes and Frances Cano. She passed away on January 29, 2022, peacefully, at home with her family. She is preceded in death by her her parents, husband David B. Cantu, step father Estaquio Bentancur, sisters Benita Mendoza, and Minnie Perez. She is survived by her children: David R. Cantu, Jim R.Cantu and wife Mary, Ricky Cantu and wife Christie, and Robert R. Cantu, and grand children and great grand children. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday February 12, 2022 at 10:00 am at Cornerstone of Ministries of Richmond
