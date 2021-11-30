Florinda Belmarez, 66, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. She was born December 27, 1954 in Richmond to Pilar and Betty Martinez. Florinda was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and worked as a medical assistant until her retirement.
Survivors include her loving husband of 51 years, Odon Belmarez Jr., her father, Pilar Martinez, mother, Betty Bargas, 5 children; Odon Belmarez III and wife Yvonne, Michelle Kelly and husband Loren, Melissa Byrd and husband Jason, Randy Belmarez and wife Gretchen, Kristie Palacios and husband Nicholas, brother, Joe Bargas, 2 sisters, Rosie Medina and husband Joe, Gloria Bargas, 8 grandchildren; Sienna Silva, Jacob Belmarez, Ashley and Kylie Byrd, Austin and Liam Belmarez, Easton and Greyson Palacios along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond with burial on Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. The family will receive friends Thursay evening, December 2, 2021 from 4-8 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
