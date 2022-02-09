Florian Joe Barski of Richmond, Texas passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 surrounded by his wife and son. Joe was 88 years old. He was born on September 9, 1933 in Chappell Hill, Texas to Stash and Victoria Borski. He was proceeded in death by three brothers [Marion, Albert, and Stanley] and four sisters [Frances, Stella, Martha, and Annie]. Joe leaves behind a loving wife, Romain Barski of Richmond, Texas; his son, Charles Barski and his wife Angel of Richmond, Texas; and his daughter, Debbie Lambert and her husband, Bobby of Tyler, Texas.
Joe served his country honorably in the United States Army. He retired from WKM Valve Company after 45 years of loyal employment. Joe was a wonderful gardener and was able to grow many beautiful fruits and vegetables. It gave him great joy to share these with his friends and family. He was also a beekeeper and his friends loved the honey he shared with them. Joe enjoyed working in his community and was very well known, loved, and appreciated. It was very special for Joe to spend time hunting and fishing with his son, Charles.
The family would like to thank the staff of Houston Hospice, his VA caretaker Bunmi Akangbe, and Angel Barski. Joe always smiled when Angel came into his room.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, Texas 77030.
