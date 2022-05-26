Mr. Florencio S. Mendoza, went to be in the loving hands of his “Lord & Savior” on Tues., May 25, 2022.
In his last moments, he was surrounded by those that he loved most.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Petra Mendoza Sr.; brothers, Pedro Mendoza Jr and Eduardo Mendoza; sister, Isabell Linares; daughter, Angie Mendoza; son, Luis Mendoza.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years, Mary Mendoza; son, Danny Mendoza and wife Rosemary; daughters, Janie Becerra and husband Rick, and Angela Mendoza Ortiz; grandchildren, Maria and husband Jared, Kristian, Kenneth and wife Mallory, Nicholas and Serina; great grandchildren, Jordan, Gabriel, Jasmine and Mallel; sister, Guadalupe Rios and husband Daniel; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
A rosary will be prayed at 6:30pm on Fri., May 27, 2022, in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors.
A funeral service will be held on Sat., May 28, 2022, at 9am in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors. Rite of Interment will follow in Davis-Greenlawn Cemetery.
Florencio was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who loved his family dearly. He was also a proud U.S. Navy veteran, former boxer and boxing coach. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, traveling and cooking for family gatherings. He never met a stranger and liked to tell everyone his jokes. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him and loved him.
