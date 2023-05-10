On the evening of May 8, 2023, Flora Lee “Gutowski” Pawlak, 95, was called by her Lord to begin her Heavenly Eternal Life from the comfort of her home with her daughter by her side. Flora was born August 16, 1927, to Walter Gutowski and Valeria (Jankowski) Gutowski in Booth, Texas.
Flora was baptized August 21, 1927, in Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg where she remained a lifetime member. Flora married Joe Pawlak May 14, 1946, in Holy Rosary Church where they instilled their faith in there four children. Flora was extremely active member in Catholic Daughters of America Court 1476, Altar Society, Adoration Chapel, Compassion Committee and Young at Heart. Flora never failed to assist the Knights of Columbus Council with their Bingo nights, Friday Lenten Fish Fry Fundraisers and Crawfish Boils. Flora was also a life member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, where she also assisted with Bingo Nights and fundraisers. The time and talents she gave over the many years was focused on helping others, friendships made and fellowship.
Next to her faith in God, Flora’s family was a priority. She said “As long as I am living and able, I will cook for the family at my house.” She enjoyed cooking, Baking, canning, making wine, and sharing it with family and friends. Vegetable and rose gardening, playing Bingo and dominos while listening to Polka music. She loved strawberry shakes and Blue Bell Ice Cream.
Flora is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 45 years, Joe Pawlak, sons, Kenneth Pawlak and James Pawlak, son-in-law, Calton Bates, daughter-in-law, Ginger Pawlak, and sister Frances Gorka.
Flora leaves behind to cherish her memories, daughter, Diane Bates, son, Ben Pawlak, special grandson and wife, Craig and Shauna Bates, granddaughter, Cori Pawlak, grandsons, Collin Pawlak, Cuyler (Lory) Pawlak, Cameron (Megan) Pawlak, Brad (Kelly) Pawlak, Grammy’s special great grandsons Caden and Chase Bates, Great grandchildren, Rylee and Lily Pawlak, Roane and Ellie Pawlak, Braydon Pawlak, sister Barbara Zulkowski and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday evening, May 15, 2023, from 4-8 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M.at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Father Bill Bartniski will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Craig Bates, Caden Bates, Chase Bates, Joe Melchor, Johnny Schoellmann and Alex DeLeon.
In lieu of flowers donations in Flora’s name may be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1416 George St., Rosenberg, Tx 77471.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
