Fidencio M. Gonzalez was born on September 16, 1930, in Santa Maria, Texas. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 18, 2022, at 91. Fidencio is preceded in death by his loving wife Blasa M. Gonzales, his parents Fidencio A. and Virgina M. Gonzales, his sisters Rosie DeLeon, Lydia Macias, Cruz Martinez, Esther Cavender and his one and only daughter-in-law Carol Gonzales. He is survived by his seven children Mary Moreno and husband Bobby, Hilda Wilson and husband Joe, Susana Rodriguez, Daniel M. Gonzales, Yolanda Velez and husband Louis, Virginia Ortiz and husband Marcus, and Irene Compean and husband Loly, his grandchildren Jeremy, Lorèal, Ray, Jacob, Kim, Christina, Veronica, Daniel, Kelly, Jennifer, Michael, Marcus, Matthew, Victoria, Vanessa, Valerie, Dylan and 23 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Henry, Richard, and Johnny Gonzales.
Fidencio was a dedicated and prideful worker and loved to tell stories of all the jobs he did around the surrounding areas and of his life experiences. He enjoyed being with family and friends, traveling, dancing, fishing, gardening, and nature. He was a firm believer in education as a self-educated man and avid reader. He never met a stranger, for he always befriended anyone and everyone.
Fidencio remained strong in his faith which he practiced as a parishioner at St. John Fisher Catholic Church for 60+ years. Fidencio will forever be missed and loved.
Pallbearers: Dylan Compean, Michael Velez, Matthew Ortiz, Marcus Ortiz, Ray Wilson, Jacob Wilson, Daniel Lee Gonzales, and Vincent Valdez. Honorary Pallbearer: Jeremy R. Moreno
Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at St. John Fisher Catholic Church in Richmond with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, March 23, 2022 from 4-8 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M.
