December 26, 1946 ~ November 27, 2021
Fidel Driscoll passed into the arms of the Lord on Saturday November 27, 2021 at his Needville residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 26,1946 in New Gulf, TX to the late Carlos Driscoll and Manuela Barrera Driscoll.
Fidel was raised in Wharton, TX and graduated from Wharton High School in 1966. After high school, Fidel enlisted, and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps where he earned a Purple Heart in combat and obtained his Honorable Discharge. After his discharge he met and married the love of his life, Mary Ellen (Gomez) Driscoll on January 25, 1969. He is fondly remembered by his family for loving to BBQ, work on automobiles and his love of his country.
Fidel is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Mary Ellen, his sons Fidel Driscoll, Jr., and his wife Rebecca of Rosenberg & Steve Edward Driscoll of Needville. He is also survived by his grandchildren Fidel Driscoll III, Angel Driscoll, Delisia Gervais (Jeremy), Celine Driscoll, Nico Driscoll, Jolinda Garcia, Roxanna Ortiz, Audrey Fuentes, Ramito Fuentes, John Rodriguez and Eric Rodriguez, his sisters Carolyn Sanders and her wife Paul of New Gulf, Mary Alice Yanez and her husband Ray of Katy and 17 Great Grandchildren. Fidel is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Victoria Martinez, Mary Rodriguez, Amelia Gonzales, his brothers David Driscoll, Ishmael Driscoll and Carlos Driscoll.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday December 1st after 5:00 P.M. at Wharton Funeral Home. Rosary to be said at 7:00 P.M. And again, on Thursday December 2nd after 9:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Wharton. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. with Father Antonio Perez officiating. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Serving as Pallbearers are Fidel Driscoll III, Art Peña, Rudy Ramirez, JC Gonzales, Claudio Rojas and Sam Gomez. Honorary pallbearers are Rick Salinas & Roy Garza.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
