Funeral services for Felipe V. Bentancur Jr., 49, of Rosenberg will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at River Pointe Church in Richmond with interment following at San Gabriel Annex Cemetery in Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at River Pointe Church in Richmond.
He was born on May 17, 1973 in Sugar Land, TX. and he passed away on August 6, 2022 in Galveston, TX. Felipe was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and son. He loved to spend time with his precious family and make memories. He will always remain in our hearts and never be forgotten for his wonderful heart of gold.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Luciano and Herminia Villaloboz; fathers, Felipe T. Bentancur Sr. and Angel Barela; sister, Michelle Bentancur; grandchildren, Brailyn Cantu Bentancur, Kaisyn Bentancur and niece, Destiny Uvalle.
Felipe is survived by his loving wife, April Bentancur; children, Joe Nathan Carranza and Sierra Rubalcaba, Felipe Bentancur III and wife Danielle, Gregory Anthony Bentancur and wife Jocelyn, Frank E.L. Bentancur and wife Ashley, Cyleste E. Bentancur and Elijah Martinez; grandchildren, Isaiah Carranza, Aubrey Cardenas, Leighton Carranza, Nathan Carranza, Bryson Carranza, Emerie Carranza, Payton Bentancur, Karsyn Bentancur, Azelya Bentancur, Gregory Bentancur, Laundinne Bentancur, Elijah Martinez Jr.; fur babies, Bruno and Kilo; mother, Enedelia Barela; siblings, Reynaldo Bentancur and wife Debbie, Viola Rivera and husband Bernardo, Vicki Rivera and husband Carlos, Robert Diaz and wife Loree, Jessica Mercado and husband Humberto, Desiree Villalobos and Xavier Williams; nieces and nephews, Angel Bentancur and family, Carina and Chip Gibson and family, Toni Rivera, Ryan Rivera, Bernardo Rivera Jr., Carlos River Jr., Chrisitan Rivera, Olivia Rivera, Leah Diaz, Robert Diaz Jr., Jeremiah Diaz, Manuel Barela, Tyra Ruiz, Troy Ruiz Jr., Santana Ruiz, Tayah Ruiz, Humberto Mercado Jr., Bobbie Cervantez and Amaya Williams; brother-in-law’s, Joe Albert Carranza and family, Bobby Ray Cervantes and family. He also leaves behind numerous family and friends.
On behalf of the Bentancur family, they would like to thank everyone for their continued support during the most difficult times of their life. The outpouring of love that the community has shown and given will be forever greatly appreciated. We ask your continued prayers for the Bentancur family.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Bentancur family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.