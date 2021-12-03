Funeral services for Felipe Lopez Soto, 43, of Rosenberg will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home with interment following at Orchard Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home.
He was born on October 22, 1978 in Rodeo, Dgo, Mexico and he passed away on November 26, 2021 in Aurora, Colorado.
Felipe is preceded in death by his father, Felipe Lopez; niece, Josephine Lopez and grandparents, Roman Lopez and Josefina Reyes Uribe.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; daughter, Amanda Lopez; sons, Michael Lopez, Felipe Lopez III, Isaic Lopez, Jacob Lopez; grandchildren, Alexis Lopez, Michael Lopez Jr., Felipe Lopez IV; mother, Simona Soto; brother, Luis Alfredo Lopez; sisters, Blanca Lopez, Kathy Guille Lopez and Ana Lopez. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
