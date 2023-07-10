Evelyn Ruth Strickland Hardin, 94, a longtime resident of Beasley, Texas, passed away in Houston on Sunday, June 25th, 2023.
Evelyn was born in Amite, Louisiana, March 5, 1929, to Wilburn Otis Strickland and Fay Mabel Tate Strickland. She was nicknamed “Cooter” by her mother, a name that stuck with her throughout her life.
Before moving to Beasley, Evelyn grew up in Richmond, Texas, and was a member of the 1946 graduating class of Richmond High School.
In Beasley, she was an active member of The First Baptist Church for many years, lastly serving as church clerk. She was Secretary/Treasurer for the City, then elected as an alderman in 1975. In 1992 she stepped in as Interim Mayor of Beasley. For many years Evelyn wrote the “Beasley Buzz” section for the Herald Coaster. While supporting her 4 children’s many activities, she was an active member of the Lamar Band Boosters for 13 years.
Evelyn retired from Schlumberger in 1998 but continued to work with her daughter Marcia and son-in-law Bob at The Vintage Rosery in Needville. Evelyn was a frequent visitor to the local truck stop for coffee mornings with her Beasley friends. She loved to travel and along with many road trips in the USA, visited London, France and Dubai.
She is survived by her 2 sons David Hardin and wife Judy of Pleak, Thomas Russell Hardin and wife Terri of Rosenberg, daughter Susan and husband Hafez Aghili of Houston, son-in-law Bob Roenigk of Needville; Grandchildren: Michael Aghili and wife Jessica, Paul Aghili and wife Angelica both of Houston, Daniel Aghili of London, UK, Joseph Ross Hardin of Pleak, Jill and husband Juan Cantu of Sugarland; Great-grandchildren, Vivienne, Ines, Leo, Benjamin, Harrison and Everett Aghili, Eliza Cantu: Sisters-in-law Linda Strickland of Arlington and Mary Strickland Wornat of Richmond.
She is preceded in death by her son John Wesley Hardin, daughter Marcia Lynn Hardin Roenigk, parents Wilburn & Fay Strickland, brothers James, Robert and William Strickland, sisters Anita Strickland Bice and Dorothy Strickland Vyvial and former spouse J.R. Hardin.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 9 — 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 502 S 5th Street, Richmond, TX 77469, for one hour preceding the Memorial Service which will begin at 10:00 AM.
Memorial Donations may be given in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
Condolence messages may be written for the Hardin family at www.garmanycarden.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
