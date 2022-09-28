Evelyn Perrard Bartos was born on October 23, 1924, to John and Annie Perrard in Moulton, Texas, and has passed away on September 26, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Florian Bartos. She was raised in Rosenberg and graduated from Rosenberg High School. Evelyn married her husband and together they raised 4 children – Thomas, Elaine, Allen, and Barbara. They were blessed by 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. They raised their children in Houston and in 1973 moved to Sugar Land, where they spent the rest of their lives. Evelyn and Florian were members of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church and were active in the church community. Visitation will be Thursday, September 29, beginning at 5:00pm with a rosary to follow at 7:00pm at Earthman Southwest Funeral Home, 12555 S. Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX, 77477. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 30, at 11:00am at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 705 St. Theresa Blvd, Sugar Land, TX, 77498. Burial services will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Moulton, TX at 3:00pm. Those who want to honor Evelyn’s memory may donate to their favorite animal charity to help celebrate her love of animals.
