Evelyn Martha Orsak went home to be with the Lord on February 9, 2023. She was born on November 14, 1936. She passed away peacefully in her home. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 14th at 1pm at the West Gethsemane Memorial Cemetery. The Cemetery is located at 3000 First Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
