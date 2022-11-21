Evelyn Elaine (Wleczyk) Weidemann, age 79, of Needville, Texas passed away peacefully at SPJST Nursing Home on November 19, 2022. She was born on October 25, 1943, in Richmond, Texas to Pete and Rosie Wleczyk. Evelyn had many roles in her life:Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend.
Harry and Evelyn Weidemann were married in 1962, and enjoyed over 60 years of marriage together. They raised three children and were blessed with five grandchildren. Evelyn was a long-time member of Immanuel Evangelical Church in Needville where her favorite contribution was teaching Sunday School for over 30 years. She always devoted time every day to reading her Bible and using those passages in her day-to-day life. A little-known fact was that Evelyn was extremely artistic and she loved to paint.
Evelyn’s children and grandchildren were her world, and she was continually active in their lives. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, “Nee Naw/Grandmommy,” sister and friend, and will be dearly missed.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Pete and Rosie Wleczyk, and her sister Gertrude Wleczyk Kovar.
She is survived by her husband, Harry “Fuzz” Weidemann; daughter, Brenda “Bree” Knodel; son, Rick Weidemann and Sheila Lefevre; son, Keith Weidemann and Rae Ann Stuard; grandchildren, Chase Michna, Casey Knodel, Kaitlyn Weidemann, Kendall Weidemann and Bryler Weidemann and brother, Pete Wleczyk Jr.
Funeral services will be held at Immanuel Evangelical Church, 9018 Church Street, Needville, TX 77461 on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. The public viewing will start at 9:30 AM with the funeral service starting at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at Immanuel Cemetery.
Please send all flowers to Immanuel Evangelical Church and donations to Immanuel Evangelical Church Cemetery Fund.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
