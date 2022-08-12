Eugene E. (Gene) Vasek, 86, passed away August 9, 2022, at his home in Rosenberg, TX. He was born February 9, 1936, in Orchard, TX.
Gene was predeceased by father, Emil Vasek; mother, Sadie Vasek Walger; father and mother-in-law, Louis and Cecilia David; stepfather, Lawrence Walger; and half-sister, Sandra Walger, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and very dear friends.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Bessie Vasek; children, Stephen Vasek and Sherry Vasek Knecht (William). grandchildren include Samantha Vasek and fiancé Cody Anderson, Zachary Vasek and fiancé Samantha Weber, Chase Knecht, Jared Knecht and fiancé Kathryn Albert, Haley Knecht, William Knecht Jr, (Amber), and Thomas Knecht (Jennifer); great granddaughters, Paige, Austin, Eleanor, and Kennedy Knecht; brother-in-law, Jerry David; nephews, Jerry David, Jr. (Lynda) and Toby David (Mary); great nephew, Dustin David; great nieces, Lacy and Kendra David; as well as numerous cousins and friends.
Gene grew up in Orchard, TX, went to Orchard High School, WCJC, and served in the United States Army. He worked for the TX Highway Dept and Gulf States Tube until retirement. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid sports fan, but loved those Astros, Rockets and Texans most. Above all, Gene loved watching and supporting his grandchildren in all their activities, listening to their stories, and sharing with them their experiences and travels. He was loved greatly and will be missed dearly. We are comforted to know Gene is finally at peace and no longer in pain.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471, from 5 — 8:00 PM, with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 AM Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 407 S 3rd Street, Beasley, TX 77417 with Fathers Orrin Halepeska and Vipin George officiating. Burial will follow at West Gethsemane Cemetery, Rosenberg, TX.
Pallbearers will be Samantha Vasek, Zachary Vasek, Chase Knecht, Jared Knecht, Haley Knecht, William Knecht, Jr., Thomas Knecht, Jerry David, Jr., and Dustin David.
Memorial donations may be given in his memory to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1416 George Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Condolence messages may be written for the Vasek family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
