Ethel Ruth Fabian Tappe passed away peacefully the morning of May 10, 2022. She was 91.
Ethel Ruth was both November 17, 1930, in Port Lavaca, Calhoun County, Texas, to Joe J. and Cecilia Fabian. She grew up in Hallettsville, Texas, where she attended Sacred Heart Catholic School. She was a cheerleader for the Sacred Heart Indians and was known by the nickname “Pee-Wee.” She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in 1948. Ethel Ruth’s class was the first graduating class of Sacred Heart Catholic High School to complete a full 12 years of school. Up until that time school went through the 10th grade only. The students petitioned Monsignor Alois Morkovsky to extend the school to 12th grade – to which he agreed. Her graduating class of 1948 consisted of 8 graduates. The Class of 2018 recognized the Class of 1948 on their 70th anniversary for their contribution of “setting the bar high” – only two classmates were in attendance — Ethel Ruth Fabian Tappe and Mary Koenig Migl.
After graduation, Ethel Ruth moved to Rosenberg, Texas, to babysit a family member’s niece. Shortly after moving to Rosenberg, she got a job as a car hop at a local drive-in, where she met a young, good-looking lineman for Houston Lighting and Power Company – Walter Tappe. Walter took one look at her and told his friend – “I’m going to marry that girl” as he pointed to Ethel Ruth. She was the love of his life and he hers. They were married for 60 years until his death in June 2010. Walter and Ruth loved walking. One of the very first places they discovered was Seabourne Park when it first opened with just a lake and walking trail around the lake. Walking the trail and feeding the ducks was something they looked forward to doing together daily. Walter and Ruth loved fishing and spent many hours on their boat with their dog, Yo-Yo, fishing and just being out on the water. Traveling in their motorhome was something they both enjoyed for many years – visiting family, attending country music concerts in Branson and Nashville, and exploring many other places all over the United States.
Ethel Ruth was a stay-at-home Mom, until one day she was approached about being the crossing guard. This led to becoming a meter maid and later an officer for the Rosenberg Police Department, making her the city’s first and only policewoman at the time. She described working at the Police Department as “a wonderful time in her life.” As an officer she was issued not only a badge, but a revolver as well which she carried in a sock. Her greatest fear was not making an arrest, but having to pull that gun out of her sock! “I occasionally meet someone who remembers me when I was a police officer,” she recounted. “Sometimes, they will tell me I inspired them in one way or another. That always makes me feel good.”
Ethel Ruth’s greatest joy was her family. She loved cooking and up until her 90th year prepared full Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for her entire family. She was the type of cook who always had more than enough for whoever stopped by – and no one ever left without a plate of home cooking to enjoy later. She was quite the gardener and every year for more than 70 years had a garden where she grew her most favorite food of all – tomatoes. Her family would tease her about how she could eat tomatoes morning, noon, and night. Her lemon tree was quite the talk of the neighborhood where strangers would stop and knock on her door asking if they could have or buy some of her lemons. Another one of her many talents
was working crossword puzzles from the newspaper. One would often find her working on the daily crossword puzzle — in ink – while watching her beloved Houston Astros.
Ethel Ruth was a strong and courageous woman having battled and survived breast cancer at the age of 83.
Ethel Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Joe J. Fabian Jr. and Robert Fabian; and sisters Shirley Speckmann and Annie Hale.
Ethel Ruth is survived by her and Walter’s five children – Walter Tappe Jr., Lynn DiGiovanni, Trudy Zaruba, Glenn Tappe, and Wayne Tappe; her sisters Pauline Woodson, Nell Marxsen, and Mary Ann Kays; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The time spent and memories created with her will always be treasured. It was truly an honor, a privilege, and a blessing to have had her as a mother, sister, grandmother, and Great-Maw.
The Family would like to thank Cambridge Square Assisted Living, staff, and caregivers for the wonderful, compassionate, and kind care they provided Ruth during her final days.
Funeral services for Mrs. Tappe are set for 11 AM Friday, May 13, 2022, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471, with Rev. Felix Caldron officiating. Burial will follow in Davis Greenlawn Cemetery, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Visitation will be 10 — 11 AM Friday, for one hour preceding the Funeral Service.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearer will be Detective Paul Martin, representing the Rosenberg Police Department.
Condolence messages may be written for the Tappe family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.