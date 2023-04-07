June 4, 1975 – April 5, 2023
God has called home one of His, and our, most precious angels. Esther Adriane Mathews Gray passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, April 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and friends after a five year courageous battle with cancer.
Adriane was born in Richmond, Texas on June 4, 1975, and graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in 1993. After attending Blinn College in Brenham, she received her Interior Design degree from Houston Community College and formed her own design company. She married Christopher Bryan Gray in 2002, and they became partners in both marriage and careers. Adriane won many design awards for her beautifully planned homes. In addition, she served as Nursery Director for her church, First United Methodist Rosenberg, for 19 years.
Adriane was a charismatic, loving, giving person with the biggest heart and the biggest smile. She never met a stranger and wanted everyone to live big, love big, and always trust in God. Adriane’s passion in life was her vision of Lunches of Love which she created in 2009 to help end childhood hunger in Fort Bend County. Adriane spent the next 14 years leading and volunteering all of her time to make a difference in as many children’s and families’ lives as possible. Her motto, “Together we can end childhood hunger, one step at a time” was what she lived by each day. Adriane touched many lives in her short time. Each life that she impacted also held a special place in her heart.
Adriane was also instrumental in securing the purchase of Rosenberg’s original Lane Bowling Alley for Lunches of Love’s permanent home, and it became a landmark of color and happiness under her guidance and love. Adriane was recognized by LCISD by naming a new elementary school in her honor, Adriane Mathews Gray Elementary, the Gray Grizzlies.
Adriane is preceded in death by her father, James Hadley Mathews, her aunts and uncles Sona and Tommy Sue Foerster, and Richard and Fredia Mathews. She is survived by her husband, Chris Gray, her mother Jeannette Foerster Mathews, her sister Elizabeth Fairfield and husband David, and three dearly beloved nieces Emma, Ellen, and Eden Fairfield, plus numerous cousins, family friends and faithful LOL volunteers, children, and families.
A Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at the Lunches of Love building.
Memorials may be made to Lunches of Love, P.O. Box 1161, Rosenberg, Texas 77471, or a charity of your choice.
Messages of condolence may be written to the Gray/Mathews/Fairfield families at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, Texas 77471 (281)342-4671.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.