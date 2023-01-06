Graveside Services for Esteban Garza, 76, of Rosenberg will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park 3900 BF Terry Blvd. in Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas. A prayer service will be conducted at 12:00 noon.
Mr. Garza is survived by is loving wife on 60 years Gloria Garza; his children Steve Garza, Jr. and wife Bernice, William “Will” Garza and wife Teri, Rachel Garza Ehrlich and husband Larry; his sister Alicia Garza; his brothers Joe Tom Garza, Edward Garza and Joel Garza; along with 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren as well as other loving family and friends.
He is now reunited in Heaven with his beloved parents Antonio and Maria De Jesusita Bautista Garza; his daughter Diana Garza Ortega; his son Rene Garza; his brother Ernesto Garza; his sister Juanita Caudillo.
Esteban was born February 26, 1946, in San Antonio, Texas. He began dating his beautiful wife Gloria at the age of 15 and they married in 1962. As young husband and wife, Gloria and Esteban made the move to Rosenberg, Texas in 1978. After briefly climbing cooling towers at the power plants and later, assisting as an aircraft assembly technician at McDonald Douglas, he began his 30-year career with CenterPoint Energy where he retired and was awarded with perfect attendance!
Esteban was truly a jack-of-all-trades, problem solver, and the family’s mathematician. His greatest pastimes were Tejano dancing, barbecuing for his family, and betting on his favorite horses at the race track.
Esteban was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, and a loyal friend to those who had the pleasure of knowing him. He possessed a witty sense of humor with an incredible gift of storytelling that truly endeared him to all of those he met. He was genuinely loved by everyone. He leaves us with lasting memories and stories which will be passed down to many Garza generations to come.
To share memories of Mr. Garza please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas.
