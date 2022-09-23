1936-2022
Erwin Wilke, 86, passed away on September 20, 2022, after a 2-month battle with cancer. He was born on January 13, 1936, in Welcome, Texas, and lived in New Ulm before moving to Wallis at a young age. He was a 1954 graduate of Wallis High School, where he starred in all sports, including 6-man football. He was united in marriage with his high school sweetheart, Evelyn Sliva, on March 19, 1955, at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Wallis.
Erwin was a well-known businessman in Wallis. He was employed at Wallis State Bank/First City Bank of Wallis for 35 years, rising in rank from teller to Senior Vice-President through the years as well as serving on the bank’s board of directors. He was also the owner of Wilke Insurance Agency for several decades. He held many civic positions over the years, serving as an officer in the Wallis Chamber of Commerce as well as Wallis City Councilman.
He was a member of the Guardian Angel Catholic Church, where he served as an usher and money counter, and was a member and officer of the Father Nemec Council of the Wallis Knights of Columbus for many years, where he also enjoyed calling bingo and working various fundraisers.
Erwin’s love of sports carried on throughout his whole life. He enjoyed golfing for 62 years, playing his last round in June. He competed in weekly league bowling in Rosenberg and then Sealy for over 35 years, participating in city and state tournaments yearly. After high school, he was a member of the Wallis Merchants softball team and then moved on to baseball, where he was a member of the East Bernard Maroons until he was 32. He was an avid Texas High School Football fan, attending local high school games into his 70s, and continued to look for all area scores in the newspaper every Saturday morning. He also liked watching professional sports and was a faithful Houston Astros and Texan fan. In his prime, he spent many Sundays at Lake Sommerville skiing with family and friends, as well as enjoying fishing trips to Matagorda and Port O’Connor. Later in life, he enjoyed many gambling trips to Las Vegas and Louisiana.
Until his illness, you could find him at the donut shop almost every morning, enjoying the comradery of friends.
Erwin is precedented in death by his mother, Emily Gross, stepfather Arthur Gross, in-laws Bill and Florence Sliva, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Albert Zajicek.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Evelyn, daughters Debbie McCain of Wallis, Donna Schrock, and husband Kelly of Orange, and Lisa Nicholson and husband James of Katy. He is the proud grandfather of 4 Aggies and their Aggie spouses, Shanna Hulyk and husband Derek of Pearland, Dr. Nicole Ruggles and husband Dr. Patrick Ruggles of Longview, Brooke Nicholson of Katy, and Billy Nicholson of College Station; great-grandchildren Cora Ruggles and Connor Hulyk, and sister-in-law Helen Sliva of Wallis.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Knesek & Sons Funeral Home, Wallis, Texas.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements Visitation Monday, September 26, 5-7 pm Knesek and Sons Funeral Home Wallis, with the rosary following at 7 pm.
Funeral mass Tuesday, September 27, 11:30 am Guardian Angel Catholic Church.
Mausoleum Entombment to follow Guardian Angel Catholic Cemetery.
