Ernest William Stokey passed away on July 7, 2023 at the age of 96. He was born on August 4, 1926 in Houston, Texas to Bertram and Mary Stokey. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Bert Stokey, and his wife, Frankie Stokey.
He is survived by his three children Ernest, Jr. and his wife Annie of Boerne, Sharon Stokey and her husband Paul Gutierrez of Smithville, and Susan Stringer and her husband Greg of Divide, Colorado. He has four grandchildren, Sunshine Clark of Kingsland, Texas, Jennifer Soltis of Frisco, Texas, Angela Stokey of Austin, Texas and Aaron Stokey of Fort Worth, TX. He also has eight great-grandchildren.
Ernest was a graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston where he met his wife of 72 years and he said it was love at first sight. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corp where he was deployed to Okinawa and later on to China. After the war ended, Ernest went to the University of Texas at Austin to obtain his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
He worked at an early age by bagging groceries, operating a paper route with his brother for the Houston Post and working as a steno at the Burlington Rhode Island Railroad Company. His work ethic carried over into his adult working career included working in the oil industry, construction, business machine sales, and road repair. He didn’t retire until he reached the age of 90.
He was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Richmond, Texas for 30 years.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 9:00 A.M. until service time in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.. Funeral services will be held at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Chapel in Rosenberg, Texas on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 10:00 A.M.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that you make a donation to St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Donations can be made online at stjude.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.