Emma Agnes Horky

Emma Prihoda Horky went to her heavenly home on October 1, 2022.
Born August 8, 1931 in Damon, TX to Louis and Mary Prihoda.Preceded in death by husband Leopold V. Horky, son Leon Horky, daughter-in-law Karen Horky, parents Louis and Mary Dirba Prihoda, brothers Louis, Rudolph, Robert, and Albert, and sisters Frances, Lillie, Leona, Mary, and Helen.
Survived by son Raymond and his wife Joan; by son Billy and his wife Rhonda; granddaughter Jennifier and her partner Brandi; grandson Jeffrey; granddaughter Bobbi and her husband Joshua; grandson Jay; granddaughter Ami and her husband Anthony; grandson Joshua; granddaughter Emily and her husband Joshua; grandson Wayne; and many great-grandchildren: Charlie, Kirby, Taylor, Hunter, Alejandro, Logan, Gage, Staci, Colt, Keegan and Leopold.
She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Sue Prihoda along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was married in 1950 to Leopold Victor who she met through family friends.
They lived on East Phillips in Angleton for the majority of their lives where they raised three sons who all attended Angelton high school.
At one time after all their sons were grown, married, and had children of their own, the entire extended family lived as neighbors on East Phillips.
She worked in different schools in the kitchens, cleaned churches, and ran laundry services out of her home to support her family.
As an active member of her church (now the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Angleton) later in her life, she would facilitate all of the meals for any funeral conducted.
Emma was well known for her homemade kolaches; she would bake several dozen at a time for different functions, events, or to share with her family.
She always had an ice cream sandwich, cherry kolache, or soda to offer any child that came to her house. When she would serve lunch, there would always be peaches on the table and she would tell you to make yourself a second plate.
At Christmas, she would have a small tree in her living room on the table with lights strung around the ceiling.
Her lamp would always be on, casting a warm glow and making her couch the most welcoming and comforting place to sit.
She covered her house in pictures of her family and everyone she loved.
There were always toys in the bedrooms and a swing set outside for her grandkids and their friends to play.
When you needed a moment to visit, there was a glider swing under the carport where she would sit, visit, and gossip with you until the cows came home.
She enjoyed visits and enjoyed trying to spoil everyone with small gifts, favors, and food.
While her heart was full of love for her family and friends, as she got older and moved into assisted living facilities after the passing of her husband and daughter in law, her sassy side could be seen most often when she would talk about playing bingo with the other residents.
Her life has always been full of those interactions with others; if you had an encounter with her, you are sure to remember it.
A life’s not measured but the moments passed or the milestones reached, but rather by the impact left behind.
Emma was an individual who had an impact on the lives of those around her.
Through the children she had and raised, through her work at the schools and churches, through the friends she made and supported, Emma impacted countless lives.
Services will be held October 8, 2022.
Pallbearers are Jeffrey Horky, Jay Horky, Joshua Horky, Ami Stringer, Wayne Horky, and Kirby Talesky.
Burial will be conducted by Palms Funeral Home and she will be laid to rest in the Angleton Public Cemetery.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Emma Prihoda Horky.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
Service is scheduled for Saturday, October 8th, 2022 11:00amLocation:Most Holy Trinity Catholic ChurchAddress:1713 N. TinsleyAngleton, TXOfficiant:Father David ZapalacIntermentLocationAngleton CemeteryAddress328 Cemetery Rd.ANGLETON, TX
