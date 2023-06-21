Emil Silhavy, 81, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Sugar Land, TX.
He was born on September 9, 1941, in Needville, Texas, to Emil Frank Silhavy and Grace Schuelke Silhavy. They lived in Beard Community where they were farmers. Emil went to school at Long Point in Needville and Lamar CISD school district. When school was out, he worked on the farm or sometimes he worked for his uncle doing carpentry work. He also worked for his uncle building houses.
On April 25, 1964, he married Doris Jean Stehle. Together they had two boys, Jeffery Silhavy and Monte Silhavy.
Emil went to work for a construction company building apartments. In 1970 he formed his own company that he had for the next 17 years. In 1987 he went to work for LCISD school district, where he worked for 22 years until his retirement.
He is preceded in death by his wife Doris Jean Stehle Silhavy, his son Jeffery Silhavy, his grandparents John and Verna Silhavy, Leo and Selma Schuelke, his parents Emil F Silhavy and Grace Schuelke Silhavy Loesch, his stepdad Harry Loesch, father-in-law Martin and wife Norma Stehle, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ralph and Janet Hupe, brother-in-law Larry Kramer and Barney, nephew David Rose, brothers Robert Silhavy, Wayne Silhavy, and James Dale Silhavy.
He is survived by his son Monte Silhavy, grandchildren Heather Silhavy, Zachary Silhavy, and Lindsey Silhavy. Great grandchildren Nemo Garner, Elias Riley, Zaydan Silhavy, and Zaine Silhavy. His sisters Mary Kramer, Margaret Rose, Glenda Loesch and her husband Marvin, Jerry Silhavy, sister-in-law Lisa Silhavy and nieces and nephews along with other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 23, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471, with burial to follow in Davis Greenlawn Cemetery, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Visitation will be Friday, June 23, 2023, from 1-2 P.M. at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, for one hour preceding the Funeral Service.
Condolence messages may be written for the Silhavy family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
