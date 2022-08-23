Emil Frank Poncik, Jr., born in La Grange, Texas on June 16, 1931 passed away peacefully on August 22, 2022. His parents were Emil and Alma Lehzen Poncik. Emil is one of five siblings and was predeceased by John, Charlie, Glenn and Joe Poncik along with brothers-in-law, James Kollaja and Walter Chernosky (wife Alice).
Emil was drafted into the Army on December 3, 1952 where he served in the Korean Conflict. After he completed his service, he graduated from Houston Adult High School in August 1961 while raising the first of his three sons with Georgia Annie Kollaja. They were married for 14 years until her passing on January 6, 1972.
Emil was married to Lillian Wagner Charba on August 20, 1977. They spent 32 years together until her passing on May 28, 2009. They lived in Stafford where Emil spent most of his career at WKM. Emil has three sons, Bobby (wife Jana), Gene (daughter-in-law Debbie), and Allen (wife Kim). Lillian brought to the family Beverly Filip, Linda Koudelka, Ken Charba, Kay Hunnicut and Melissa Charba.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Trebor (wife Talen), Taylor (wife Amber), Cassie (wife Emily), Zachary, Shelby and Shane. His surviving great-grandchildren are Trulee, Avery Mae, Teague, and Hank along numerous nephews and nieces. Emil is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Linda Poncik and Doris Poncik.
A visitation will be on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Earthman Southwest Funeral Home, 12555 S. Kirkwood Road in Stafford, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 205 E. Bell Street in Fayetteville, Texas, where Father Steve Sauser, is to officiate.
The Rite of Committal will follow, via funeral procession to St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Fayetteville, Texas.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers during Saturday’s services are Emil’s six grandchildren.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.earthmansouthwest.com for the Poncik, family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.