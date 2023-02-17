Elva Longoria Hyde, 87, of Thompsons, Texas passed away on February 13, 2023. She was born on January 31, 1936 in Encino, Brooks County, Texas to Mateo Sr. and Sabina (Solis) Longoria. Her hobbies included tending to her plants and playing Bingo. Elva also took great pride in tracing down her family roots and genealogy. This loving mother, “Granny”, aunt and friend will truly be missed.
In addition to her parents, Elva is preceded in death by her husband, James Herman Hyde, Jr.; and all of her siblings.
Survivors include her children, Gloria Callen and husband Wade, Karen Hyde, and James Hyde; grandchildren, Maddie & Ariel Callen; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, February 25, 2023, in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
