Funeral Services for Eluterio Cruz, Jr., 75, of Beasley, Texas will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas 77471. Burial will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Beasley, Texas.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Mr. Cruz was born June 27, 1947 in Brownsville, Texas and he passed away March 8, 2023 in Richmond, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Eleuterio and Guadalupe (Silva) Cruz; his brothers Juan, Ramon, and Paul Cruz; his sister Donisia Torres.
He is survived by his loving wife Adelfina Cruz; his sisters Betty Gonzales, Gloria Hernandez, Maria Elena Monreal, Olivia Cruz and Elosia Gonzales; a host of loving nephews and nieces as well as other loving family members and friends.
To share memories of Mr. Cruz please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas
