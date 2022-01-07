Funeral Services for Ellen "Diane" Stepan, 89, of Rosenberg, TX, are set for 10:00 AM Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471, with Pastor Nate Sprinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Davis Greenlawn Cemetery, 3900 B F Terry Blvd, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Visitation 5 - 7:00 PM Friday, January 7, 2022, also at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William “Billy” Stepan, beloved sons William “Bill” Stepan, Donald Stepan, and son in law Michael “Mick” McConnell.
Survivors include her daughters-Linda Spreen-Getschmann, granddaughters, Elizabeth, Taylor-Siobhan, Jordan; daughter Patricia McConnell, grandsons- Donald, Dustin, granddaughter- Ashley; William (deceased son); sons-William, Matthew, Michael and Berit; daughter Malloree; stepson-JC Wingard; son- Glenn Stepan; daughter-Whitney; special daughter-Julie Thompson; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Survivors also include brother- Arlie O’Bryant and sister- Sally Gay.
Diane was born in her family home in Star Hill, Louisiana, on April 29, 1932, to William Cornelius O'Bryant and Janie Carter O'Bryant. She died January 5, 2022, in Katy, TX. She was the only child of twelve that left Louisiana to make Rosenberg, Texas, her home, where she met the love of her life Billy Stepan. Diane and Billy joined Calvary Baptist Church after they were married in the Preacher's home. As her family grew, she decided she had time to take a waitress/cashier job at the Texas Grill, where she met women that became her lifelong friends.
She took her children to church every Sunday, never missing Vacation Bible School or Mission trips. She loved the Lord and made sure her children knew Him too. She read her Bible every night before bedtime and carried her little green Bible she read when away from home. She could quote verses to share with others and knew where to find them.
As her children got older, she found the perfect job, which she kept for 27 years; she became a school bus driver for Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, and yes, her children rode on her bus. She loved her new assignment in life, she not only drove children to and from school, but she also went on many field trips and school functions. She comforted and supported all children who rode on her bus, making sure that lunch money would be provided as needed and never failed to include Jesus in her efforts.
The joys of her life were her family and friends, and her heartaches were devastating. When her son Donald became ill, her faith grew stronger, and after he passed at 20 years of age, she wrote a pamphlet that displayed a mother’s love. Diane lost her beloved Billy in 2008 and her eldest son William in 2011. Through all of this she never lost her faith.
Diane was moved into an assisted living facility and continued to witness to everyone there as well. She stood before them and witnessed by giving her testimony and everyone knew her words were coming from the Lord. She was truly a servant of God.
Diane was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a dear friend, and an amazing woman that never lost sight of her mission in life. The lessons she taught her children and all she came into contact with. Diane never met a stranger, she loved people and listened to their stories. She always had a smile on her face, a helping hand for those in need, and took time to pray for them as well. Diane never lost sight of her goal - Put God first and be the best.
Diane will be missed by all, her siblings, her children, grandchildren, and friends. We will see her again.
Memorials may be given in her memory to Calvary Baptist Church, 4111 Airport Avenue, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Condolence messages may be written for the Stepan family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, Inc, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
