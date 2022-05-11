Funeral Services for Elizabeth Cates Fisk Freund, 93, of Rosenberg, TX, are set for 12 Noon on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471, with burial following in Davis Greenlawn Cemetery, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Visitation will be from 11 AM — 12 Noon Saturday, for one hour preceding the Funeral Service.
Elizabeth was born at home October 30, 1928, in Pilot Point, TX, to Lewis and Lonna Miller Cates. She passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Rosenberg, TX. She was the oldest of six children and grew up on a farm where they raised turkeys to sell at Thanksgiving and Christmas, grew sorghum and sugar cane to make molasses and picked cotton. After High School Elizabeth moved to Dallas to attend Neilson’s Beauty College and lived with her Aunt Willie Maye Southern. She received her Cosmetology license in 1947.
Elizabeth married Bill Fisk and had four children. The family moved to Rosenberg in the 1960’s. Elizabeth owned and operated the Fashionette Beauty Shop in downtown Rosenberg until 1980 and then the Kut & Kurl Beauty Shop next to her home in Richmond until 2016. Elizabeth was a licensed beautician for over 69 years.
Elizabeth was proud to be a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and Terry’s Texas Rangers. She was very interested in genealogy and would ask you about your ancestors, hoping to have a relative in common. Elizabeth had a green thumb and could make any plant cutting come back to life. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and planting new varieties of seeds.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, brother Charlie Cates, sister Patsy Gwinn, children’s father Bill Fisk Sr., second husband Homer Freund, son Bill Fisk Jr. and son Weldon Fisk.
She is survived by son Charles Fisk and wife Sherry; daughter Margie Fisk; daughter-in-law Becky Virtue; daughter-in-law Linda Fisk; grandchildren, Amy Moore and husband Brandon, Daniel Fisk, Lisa Fisk, Rachel Teykl and husband Todd, Brian Fisk and wife Amanda, and Emily Fisk; great grandchildren Cade and Logan Teykl and Aly and Weston Fisk; sisters Juanita Turvey and husband Harry, Dorothy Crawford, and Sue Hampton.
A big thank you to Cambridge Square Assisted Living in Rosenberg for five years of special care and happiness.
Please join the family for lunch after the burial.
Condolence messages may be written for the Freund family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.