Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Rollins-Seime

Elizabeth ³Beth² Ann Rollins-Seime passed away surrounded by her family on January 21, 2022.
Beth was born in San Antonio, TX on June 28, 1961.
Shortly after, her and her family moved to Houston, TX where she spent much of her early life.
Beth early on found her love for God and made that love the central theme in her career in modeling, dancing, singing and teaching others to dance as well.
She opened her own dance school in 1998, Dance Techniques Unlimited and another in 2002, West Side Performing Arts Center, where she enjoyed choreographing multiple community productions and recitals for her church as well as large Christian dance ministries.
She continued finding passions in her life when she became a mother to her two boys, Clay and Chad as well as getting involved in Foster Care as part of the CPS system. In 2008,
Beth started a non-profit called Soaring Eagle Ministries in Simonton, TX using equine therapy practices to assist children with various ailments and victims of abuse, among others.
It was then where she found her passion with horses. Beth loved being a part of her church community and giving a helping hand wherever she could.
Her love, faith and kindness were infused in everything she did.
She had a magical way of bringing joy every time she walked into a room.
No one who met her could forget her smile.
Beth is preceded in death by her parents; Rocky & Lillia Rollins.
She is survived by her sons; Clay Seime and partner, Sophia. Chad Seime and partner, Ashlee. Daughters; Dominique, Daphne, & Donna Smith and Nicole Smith. Granddaughter; Lylee Ann Seime. Sisters; Kathy Olivo and Marsha Perkins.
She is also survived by her beloved service dog, Bella.
Beth¹s sons would like to request any guests able to attend, if they have pictures of Beth or with her to share, please bring them to the memorial.
Because Beth was such a light in all our lives, we also would like to ask everyone to wear “happy” attire as this is a celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made in Beth’s name to Parks Youth Ranch in Richmond, TX.
https://www.parksyouthranch.org/donations
If you would like to send flowers, please send them to 1714 Martin Spring Ln. Rosenberg, TX 77469
Celebration of life will be held at:
Saturday January 29, 2022 @ 2 PM
Anchor Bend Church
1400 FM 2218
Richmond, TX 77469
