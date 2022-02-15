Eliverto (Bert) Lopez
Bert passed away on February 3, 2022 at Oak Bend Hospital in Richmond TX. . He was born on January 15, 1967 in Pearsall, TX. He is survived by his wife Theresa Lopez and two step sons Ryan and Jason his father Heliverto Lopez and mother Leanor Vasquez and his siblings Maria E Lopez, Jacqueline Pena, Belinda Lopez, Kenneth Diaz, Yomedia Trevino, Leve R Lopez, Veronica Galindo, Joanna Gonzalez, Jacob J Lopez, Eddieberto Lopez and many nieces and nephews. Bert enjoyed life he loved sports especially the Texans and Astros he enjoyed fishing and hunting as well as NASCAR. He was loved by many people he was always ready to help anyone in need. He will be missed

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the

Orchard Community Center

9714 Kibler St

Orchard Texas 77464

Everyone is invited

To plant a tree in memory of Eliverto Lopez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

