Eliverto (Bert) Lopez

Bert passed away on February 3, 2022 at Oak Bend Hospital in Richmond TX. . He was born on January 15, 1967 in Pearsall, TX. He is survived by his wife Theresa Lopez and two step sons Ryan and Jason his father Heliverto Lopez and mother Leanor Vasquez and his siblings Maria E Lopez, Jacqueline Pena, Belinda Lopez, Kenneth Diaz, Yomedia Trevino, Leve R Lopez, Veronica Galindo, Joanna Gonzalez, Jacob J Lopez, Eddieberto Lopez and many nieces and nephews. Bert enjoyed life he loved sports especially the Texans and Astros he enjoyed fishing and hunting as well as NASCAR. He was loved by many people he was always ready to help anyone in need. He will be missed
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the
Orchard Community Center
9714 Kibler St
Orchard Texas 77464
Everyone is invited
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.