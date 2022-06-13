Graveside services for Elias M. Lopez Jr., 74, of Richmond will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg with Military Honors.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
He was born on October 26, 1947 in Alice, Texas and he passed away on June 9, 2022 in Richmond, TX. surrounded by his loving family. Elias was in the Army and served in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, barbecuing and riding his motorcycle on beautiful sunny days and listening to Tejano music. Elias lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. Spending time with his family meant the world to him and so did his Baby Girl Chihuahua “Chickie”. Elias will be dearly missed, but he will always remain in our hearts forever.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Elias Lopez Sr. and Elia M. Lopez and sons, Matthew Joseph Lopez and Elias Lopez III.
Elias is survived by his loving wife, of 13 years, Polly Lopez; son, Eric Angel Lopez; daughter-in-law, Elva Lopez; step-sons, Andrew DeLeon and wife Jennifer, Daniel DeLeon and wife Kim, Salvador DeLeon and wife Analisa; grandchildren, Klarissa Lopez, Kayla Lopez, Loryn DeLeon, Emily DeLeon, Isabella DeLeon, Diego DeLeon, Caiden DeLeon, Gabriella DeLeon, Troy DeLeon; siblings, Yolanda Perales, Phyllis Garcia, Annie Navaro, David Lopez and Lupia Cantu, Olga Salinas and husband Ramon, Velma Montemayor and husband Oscar, Michael Lopez and wife Yesi. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
On behalf of the Lopez Family, they would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Care West Rosenberg and Dr. Johnathan Smith for their compassionate care during this difficult time.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Lopez family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
To lose someone I loved so much
brings pain beyond belief
there are no words to ease my pain
my sadness and my grief
I’ve lost someone so close
so wonderful and dear
I think about your special ways
and wish that you were near
But although you have left this world
you’ll stay within my heart
guiding like an angel
even though we are apart
For love is everlasting
and so are my memories
your legacy that’s always there
To light the way for me.
