Funeral Services for Elias “Leo” Ramirez, Sr., 88, of Stafford, Texas will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Bethel Ministry 3015 5th St. in Stafford, Texas. Burial will follow at San Gabriel Cemetery in Richmond, Texas.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bethel Ministry 3015 5th St. in Stafford, Texas. A celebration of life will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Mr. Ramirez was born October 5, 1934 in Sugar Land, Texas and he passed away April 26, 2023 in Stafford, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents David and Josephina Ramirez, Sr.; his loving wife Olga Ramirez; his children Frank Ramirez, George Ramirez, Rosie Safari; his sisters Paula Cruz, Lucia Gil, Josephina Degaldo; his grandchildren Jeremy Ramirez, Demetrio Ramirez, Megan Safari; his great grandchild Journey Ramirez; his great, great grandchildren Azaleah Ramirez and Armani Lopez.
He is survived by his children Eli Ramirez and wife Linda, Mark Ramirez, Rebecca “Becky” Torres and husband Pastor Joe; his brother David Ramirez, Sr.; his sister Teodora Gonzales; along with 26 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, 7 great, great grandchildren as well as a host of other loving family members and friends.
To share memories of Mr. Ramirez please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.