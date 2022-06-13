Edwina Charlene (Moore) Martin, of Alvin, Texas passed away on June 7, 2022, in Webster, Texas, at the age of 84. She was born on September 28, 1937, in Harris County, the daughter of Edwina J. (Reinhardt) and John M. Moore, formerly of Richmond, Texas.
Charlene attended St. Stephen’s High School in Austin, Texas before continuing her education at Randolph-Macon College. She transferred to the University of Texas, where she pledged as a Pi Beta Phi. While enrolled at the University of Texas, she met her future husband of 61 years, Alex Lee Martin, III. She married Al in 1959, and they eventually settled in Alvin, Texas. It was there that she and Al raised their three children.
Charlene was a proud member of the Sarabande Dance Club, the Alvin Mother’s Club, and the Study Club. She also served on the board of BRASS at Baylor.
Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Al Martin, her parents, and her siblings, Edwin Dyer Moore and Patti Moore.
She is survived by her two sons, William (Samantha) of Santa Ynez, California and Houston (Erin) of League City; and one daughter, Edwina (Brian “Lee”) Vidosh of Friendswood. She leaves behind two grandchildren: Alex and Brian Vidosh, and one sister, Dorethea Gholson.
Charlene will be greatly missed and forever loved by many. She was a devoted wife and mother with a quick wit, a keen intelligence, and an intense feistiness like no other. Best known for her deep love of family, loyal friendships, and a kind-hearted nature, Charlene was always a champion of the underdog and the consummate lady.
A memorial service for Charlene will be held on Thursday, June 16th at 10:30 am in the St. Joseph Chapel, at the Mary Queen Catholic Church (606 Cedarwood Drive, Friendswood, Texas) with Rev. Phil “Skip” Negley. M.S. officiating. A reception will immediately follow at Golfcrest Country Club, located at 2509 Country Club Drive, Pearland, Texas.
Flowers may be sent in care of Jeter Funeral Home in Friendswood, Texas. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in the honor of Charlene Moore Martin to St. Stephen’s High School by using the following link: http://www.SSTX.org/giving
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Carmen and Simon Galvan for their years of friendship and dedication to Charlene and Al.
Condolences may be sent to the Martin family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
